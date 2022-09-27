Gas from the Russian “Nord Stream — 2” gas pipeline has leaked into the Baltic Sea

Denmark urged ships to stay away from the island of Bornholm — within a radius of five nautical miles — after a gas leak from the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline into the Baltic Sea occurred overnight.

This is stated in a statement by the Danish Energy Agency, and details are reported by Reuters.

The Danish Maritime Authority has issued a navigation warning and established a no-swimming zone around the area. On September 26, Denmark was informed of a drop in pressure in the “Nord Stream — 2” gas pipeline. There are no security risks associated with leakage beyond the restricted area. The incident is not expected to affect the security of Denmarkʼs gas supply.

On the evening of September 26, the operator of the “Nord Stream — 1” gas pipeline, which had been working at reduced capacity since mid-June, and completely stopped supply in August, reported a drop in pressure on both lines of the gas pipeline. The operator of “Nord Stream — 2” reported that the pressure in the pipeline, inside which a certain amount of gas was sealed, dropped from 105 bar to 7 bar overnight.

The German government said it was in contact with Danish authorities and working with local law enforcement to find out what caused the sudden drop in pressure in the pipeline.