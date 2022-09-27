Tagesspiegel: Damage to the Nord Streams may be the result of attacks. Involvement of Ukraine is being considered

Damage to Russiaʼs “Nord Stream” and “Nord Stream — 2” gas pipelines likely resulted from targeted attacks.

This is reported by the German newspaper Tagesspiegel with reference to a source in the German government.

The interlocutor of the newspaper said that to confirm the attacks, it is necessary to check the seabed with the help of submarines and divers. According to him, the German government is considering two versions.

According to the first, gas pipelines were damaged by Ukraine or the forces connected with it, so that gas from Russia entered Europe only through Ukrainian gas pipelines or through the Yamal gas pipeline on the territory of Poland. According to the second version, the gas pipelines were damaged by Russia itself in order to blame Ukraine for sabotage, intensify the energy crisis and increase the price of gas.

“Nord Stream”, the operator of the "streams", announced the simultaneous destruction of three gas pipelines.

"The destructions that occurred on one day at the same time on three strands of sea gas pipelines of the “Nord Stream” system are unprecedented. It is still impossible to estimate the time frame for the restoration of gas transport infrastructure," Interfax quoted the companyʼs statement as saying.

Meanwhile, Sweden warned about gas leaks on the “Nord Stream”. The Maritime Administration announced two leaks in the waters of Sweden and Denmark. They do not yet know what caused them.

Danish authorities have asked ships to stay within a radius of five nautical miles southeast of Bornholm, where the leaks were discovered.