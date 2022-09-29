Sweden found the fourth gas leak from the “Nord Streams”

The Swedish Coast Guard has discovered the fourth gas leak from the "Nordic Streams". Three leaks were known before that.
This is reported by the newspaper Svenska Dagbladet.
Two of these four origins occurred in the Swedish economic zone. Coast Guard officials are now actively working on multiple levels to find out what happened. Sweden is conducting its own investigation and suspects sabotage.
- On September 26, in one day, the Russians recorded a drop in pressure at once on two of their gas pipelines to Europe — on "Nord Stream" and "Nord Stream — 2", which were never put into operation. Both gas pipelines are almost not working and are not pumping gas from Russia to Europe.
- Gas from Russian gas pipelines entered the Baltic Sea. The Danish military showed a video of the gas leak, and seismologists said they recorded explosions. EU countries believe that Russian gas pipelines could have been sabotaged.
- In Britain, it is believed that Russia is involved in the leaks on the "Nordic Streams" — it was done by underwater drones that could be dropped from a small vessel like a fishing boat a few months ago.