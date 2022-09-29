News

Sweden found the fourth gas leak from the “Nord Streams”

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

The Swedish Coast Guard has discovered the fourth gas leak from the "Nordic Streams". Three leaks were known before that.

This is reported by the newspaper Svenska Dagbladet.

Two of these four origins occurred in the Swedish economic zone. Coast Guard officials are now actively working on multiple levels to find out what happened. Sweden is conducting its own investigation and suspects sabotage.