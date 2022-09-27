The CIA warned Germany that Russian gas pipelines could be sabotaged. Swedish seismologists are sure that there were explosions

Back in the summer, the US Central Intelligence Agency warned Germany about possible sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. At the same time, Swedish seismologists are sure that explosions occurred there.

Spiegel and Reuters write about it.

In the summer, the German government received a message from the CIA about possible sabotage. On Monday, when the first reports of a pressure drop appeared, it was already assumed in Germany that it was a targeted attack.

In addition, even before Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine, possible attacks on underwater gas pipelines to Europe were discussed in Germany itself. Currently, the German government is trying to establish the circumstances of the incident. In particular, attention will be paid to the suspicious activity of Russian ships in the Baltic Sea, which will be analyzed through satellite images.

Spiegelʼs security sources claim that the attack on Nord Stream could only have been carried out by the state.

Swedish seismologists are sure that explosions were heard in places where gas leaks from gas pipelines. The Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, also stated that the accidents on the "Nordic Streams" occurred due to a deliberate attack, not by accident. However, it is currently unknown who exactly is behind this attack.