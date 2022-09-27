The CIA warned Germany that Russian gas pipelines could be sabotaged. Swedish seismologists are sure that there were explosions

Back in the summer, the US Central Intelligence Agency warned Germany about possible sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. At the same time, Swedish seismologists are sure that explosions occurred there.
Spiegel and Reuters write about it.
In the summer, the German government received a message from the CIA about possible sabotage. On Monday, when the first reports of a pressure drop appeared, it was already assumed in Germany that it was a targeted attack.
In addition, even before Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine, possible attacks on underwater gas pipelines to Europe were discussed in Germany itself. Currently, the German government is trying to establish the circumstances of the incident. In particular, attention will be paid to the suspicious activity of Russian ships in the Baltic Sea, which will be analyzed through satellite images.
Spiegelʼs security sources claim that the attack on Nord Stream could only have been carried out by the state.
Swedish seismologists are sure that explosions were heard in places where gas leaks from gas pipelines. The Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, also stated that the accidents on the "Nordic Streams" occurred due to a deliberate attack, not by accident. However, it is currently unknown who exactly is behind this attack.
- On September 26, the Russians recorded a simultaneous drop in pressure on two of their gas pipelines to Europe — on "North Stream" and "North Stream — 2", which were never put into operation. Both gas pipelines are practically not working and are not pumping gas from Russia to Europe. "North Stream — 2" was never launched due to the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine, but "North Stream" was almost completely stopped in the summer allegedly due to problems found. Gas from Russian gas pipelines entered the Baltic Sea.
- The German newspaper Tagesspiegel reported with reference to a representative of the authorities that the damage to the Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 probably occurred as a result of targeted attacks. The German government is considering two versions — the first, that Ukraine damaged the gas pipelines, and the second, that Russia did it to accuse Ukraine of sabotage.