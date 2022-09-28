The Times: In Britain, it is believed that Russia is involved in the explosions on the Nord Streams. This was done by underwater drones

In Great Britain, Russia is considered to be involved in the explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. It was a planned operation with explosives.

The Times writes about this with reference to sources in British intelligence.

One of the most likely scenarios is considered to be that Russia secretly delivered an autonomous underwater vehicle with cargo to certain locations on the pipelines. According to the source, such drones could be dropped from a small vessel like a fishing boat several months ago.

"They could have been there for months, waiting to be allowed to explode," added the source of The Times. According to him, the explosion could be initiated, for example, with the help of a noise source of a certain frequency, which could be thrown into the water.

At the same time, the German Bild notes that Russiaʼs General Intelligence Directorate may be involved in such sabotage. In particular, it includes the 561st brigade of marines, which is considered a purely underwater sabotage unit. Fighters of this brigade are trained to arrange sabotage at a considerable depth, in particular with the help of underwater drones.