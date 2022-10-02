Gas leakage has stopped at both Nord Stream gas pipelines

On Sunday, October 2, gas leakage from several pipes of "Nord Stream — 1" stopped, the pressure on the gas pipeline stabilized.

This is reported by the Danish Energy Agency on Twitter.

"Nord Stream AG has informed the Danish Energy Agency that stable pressure has now been achieved on two lines of the Nord Stream," the agency said in a statement.

This indicates that gas escape from the last two leaks is also complete.

The day before, the gas leak from the Nord Stream — 2 gas pipeline stopped.