NATO called the damage on the “Nordic Streams” the result of “deliberate sabotage”

NATO called the damage to the “Nord Stream — 1” and “Nord Stream — 2” gas pipelines the result of "deliberate, reckless and irresponsible acts of sabotage."

This is stated in the statement of the Alliance dated September 29.

NATO stresses that these gas leaks pose risks to shipping and cause significant environmental damage, and that the Alliance supports investigations into the origin of the damage.

"Any deliberate attack on the critical infrastructure of the Allies will be met with a unified and decisive response," NATO added.