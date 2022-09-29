NATO called the damage on the “Nordic Streams” the result of “deliberate sabotage”

NATO called the damage to the “Nord Stream — 1” and “Nord Stream — 2” gas pipelines the result of "deliberate, reckless and irresponsible acts of sabotage."
This is stated in the statement of the Alliance dated September 29.
NATO stresses that these gas leaks pose risks to shipping and cause significant environmental damage, and that the Alliance supports investigations into the origin of the damage.
"Any deliberate attack on the critical infrastructure of the Allies will be met with a unified and decisive response," NATO added.
- On September 26, in one day, the Russians recorded a drop in pressure at once on two of their gas pipelines to Europe — on "Nord Stream" and "Nord Stream — 2", which were never put into operation. Both gas pipelines are almost not working and are not pumping gas from Russia to Europe. On September 29, Sweden reported four gas leaks.
- Gas from Russian gas pipelines entered the Baltic Sea. The Danish military showed a video of the gas leak, and seismologists said they recorded explosions. EU countries believe that Russian gas pipelines could have been sabotaged.
- In Britain, it is believed that Russia is involved in the leaks on the "Nordic Streams" — it was done by underwater drones that could be dropped from a small vessel like a fishing boat a few months ago.