The gas leak on “North Stream — 2” has stopped

The gas leak from the Nord Stream—2 gas pipeline has stopped, the pressure has stabilized.

The operator of the Nord Stream gas pipeline informed the Danish Energy Agency about this.

"Nord Stream 2 AG has informed the Danish Energy Agency that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has reached stable pressure. This shows that the gas release on this pipeline has stopped," Denmark said.

From this statement, it is not clear how things are going with Nord Stream 1. On September 30, the Danish Energy Agency announced that it was expected to stop leaking gas on October 2.