The gas leak on “North Stream — 2” has stopped

The gas leak from the Nord Stream—2 gas pipeline has stopped, the pressure has stabilized.
The operator of the Nord Stream gas pipeline informed the Danish Energy Agency about this.
"Nord Stream 2 AG has informed the Danish Energy Agency that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has reached stable pressure. This shows that the gas release on this pipeline has stopped," Denmark said.
From this statement, it is not clear how things are going with Nord Stream 1. On September 30, the Danish Energy Agency announced that it was expected to stop leaking gas on October 2.
- On September 26, in one day, the Russians recorded a drop in pressure at once on two of their gas pipelines to Europe — on North Stream and North Stream — 2, which were never put into operation. Both gas pipelines are almost not working and are not pumping gas from Russia to Europe. North Stream — 2 was never launched due to the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine, but North Stream was almost completely stopped in the summer allegedly due to problems found. Initially, three gas leaks were recorded on the pipelines, and already on September 29, Sweden reported a fourth leak.
- The countries of the EU, the USA and NATO believe that the pipelines were sabotaged. Seismologists said that they recorded underwater explosions in the leakage zones.
- Citing sources in British intelligence, The Times newspaper wrote that the Nordic Streams were attacked by Russian underwater drones. Russiaʼs involvement is under investigation. In the Russian Federation itself, traditionally, all accusations are rejected.