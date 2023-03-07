NYT: Explosions on “Nord Streams” could have been arranged by “opponents of Putin”. The group allegedly included Russians and Ukrainians

The explosions on the Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 could have been carried out by a pro-Ukrainian group of "Putinʼs opponents". It allegedly included Russians and Ukrainians.

This is reported by The New York Times with reference to sources and intelligence data.

New US intelligence indicates the involvement of a "pro-Ukrainian group" in sabotage. In their opinion, the members of this group were citizens of Ukraine, Russia, or both.

At the same time, the United States has no evidence of the involvement of citizens of the United States or Great Britain in this, as Russia said. There is also no evidence of the involvement of Russia itself, which was blamed in Ukraine and Europe. The involvement of the Ukrainian authorities has also not been proven.

The interlocutors of the NYT are inclined to the version that the explosives were planted on the "Nordic Streams" with the help of experienced divers who did not work for the military or intelligence services, "it is possible that the perpetrators received specialized government training in the past."

However, the publication noted that the sources "are divided about how much weight to put on the new information", but optimistically suggested that in the future, they will be able to get more information about the sabotage, which will allow identifying those involved.

Meanwhile, the adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office Mykhailo Podolyak assures that Ukraine has nothing to do with the explosions.