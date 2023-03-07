NYT: Explosions on “Nord Streams” could have been arranged by “opponents of Putin”. The group allegedly included Russians and Ukrainians

The explosions on the Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 could have been carried out by a pro-Ukrainian group of "Putinʼs opponents". It allegedly included Russians and Ukrainians.
This is reported by The New York Times with reference to sources and intelligence data.
New US intelligence indicates the involvement of a "pro-Ukrainian group" in sabotage. In their opinion, the members of this group were citizens of Ukraine, Russia, or both.
At the same time, the United States has no evidence of the involvement of citizens of the United States or Great Britain in this, as Russia said. There is also no evidence of the involvement of Russia itself, which was blamed in Ukraine and Europe. The involvement of the Ukrainian authorities has also not been proven.
The interlocutors of the NYT are inclined to the version that the explosives were planted on the "Nordic Streams" with the help of experienced divers who did not work for the military or intelligence services, "it is possible that the perpetrators received specialized government training in the past."
However, the publication noted that the sources "are divided about how much weight to put on the new information", but optimistically suggested that in the future, they will be able to get more information about the sabotage, which will allow identifying those involved.
Meanwhile, the adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office Mykhailo Podolyak assures that Ukraine has nothing to do with the explosions.
- On September 26, 2022, in one day, the Russians recorded a drop in pressure at once on two of their gas pipelines to Europe — Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2, which were never put into operation. Both gas pipelines are almost not working and are not pumping gas from Russia to Europe. "Nord Stream — 2" was never launched due to the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine, but "Nord Stream" was almost completely stopped in the summer allegedly due to discovered problems. Initially, three gas leaks were recorded on the pipelines, and already on September 29, Sweden reported about the fourth.
- The countries of the EU, the USA, and NATO believe that the pipelines were sabotaged. Seismologists said that they recorded underwater explosions in the leakage zones.
- On October 1, gas leaks from "Nord Stream — 2" stopped, and on October 2 — from "Nord Stream". On October 6, the Swedish special services found confirmation of sabotage.