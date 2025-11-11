The Ministry of Justice confirmed investigative actions involving Minister Herman Halushchenko

The Ministry of Justice confirmed investigative actions with the participation of Minister Herman Halushchenko within the framework of criminal proceedings.

They did not specify what case is it about, but on November 10, a number of media outlets and the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote about searches at Halushchenkoʼs house in a case of possible corruption at “Energoatom”.

The department emphasized that the minister "is providing full assistance to law enforcement agencies to ensure a comprehensive, objective, and impartial investigation".

They also added that the department consistently adheres to the principle of zero tolerance for corruption.

"If guilt is established, individuals must be held accountable in accordance with the procedure established by the court," the ministry emphasized.

Due to the need to maintain the secrecy of the pre-trial investigation, Halushchenko himself refrains from public comments until the completion of the relevant procedural actions.

“Energoatom” case

On the morning of November 10, NABU reported a large-scale operation "Midas" to expose corruption in the energy sector.

According to the bureau, “Energoatom” counterparties were forced to pay kickbacks to avoid blocking payments for services provided/products delivered or being deprived of supplier status. This practice was called "barrier".

The organizer of the scheme involved the former deputy head of the State Property Fund, who later became an advisor to the Minister of Energy, as well as a former law enforcement officer who held the position of executive director for physical protection and security of the company, the department says.

NABU does not name any of the defendants, but the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak claims that they are Tymur Mindich (the head of the scheme, on the records — "Carlson"), Ihor Myronyuk (former adviser to the Minister of Energy — "Rocket"), Dmytro Basov (executive director for physical protection and security of "Energoatom" — "Tenor") and former Minister of Energy and current Head of the Ministry of Justice Herman Halushchenko ("Professor").

According to NABU, in the case of corruption in the energy sector, the defendants legalized about $100 million.

