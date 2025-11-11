“Nord Stream” sabotage: Ukrainian suspect Kuznetsov ends hunger strike

49-year-old Ukrainian citizen Serhiy Kuznetsov, who is accused of involvement in the sabotage of the “Nord Stream” pipeline in 2022, has ended his hunger strike, which began on October 31.

This was reported by his lawyer Nicola Canestrini, Ansa writes.

The Ukrainian lost almost nine kilograms during the hunger strike. He decided to stop after the Italian authorities provided guarantees that his rights, including the right to adequate nutrition, would be respected.

Kuznetsovʼs lawyer thanked the penitentiary administration for its constructive approach, but emphasized that "attention to the situation must remain high, because respect for the rights of all prisoners is a constant obligation of a state governed by the rule of law".

Kuznetsov himself thanked everyone who supported him during the hunger strike, "for their solidarity and humanity in these difficult days".

Nord Stream explosions

On September 26, 2022, 3 explosions occurred on the “Nord Stream 1” and “Nord Stream 2” pipelines, which run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, causing massive gas leaks. Only one of the four strands of the pipeline remained intact.

The US, UK and EU governments have declared a deliberate sabotage. Russia believes that the US and its allies are interested in the bombings. Western and Russian media have written about different versions — from sabotage by the Russians themselves to the involvement of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky has denied Ukraineʼs involvement in the sabotage.

On August 26, 2025, German investigators issued arrest warrants for six Ukrainians suspected of involvement in the bombing. Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, who was detained in Italy and suspected of involvement in the sabotage, denies the charges. An Italian court allowed his extradition to Germany.

On October 27, a court in Bologna ordered the extradition of Serhiy Kuznetsov to Germany. The defense appealed to the Italian Supreme Court.

In October 2025, a Polish court refused to extradite another detainee in the case — Volodymyr Zhuravlev — to Germany. The court ruled that Germany had provided insufficient evidence and that the alleged act “was committed in the context of the criminal and genocidal war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine since 2014”. The Polish prosecutor’s office decided not to appeal the decision.

Lawyer Canestrini, in particular, noted that evidence was used against the Ukrainian in the trial that the Italian Supreme Court had already declared invalid.

