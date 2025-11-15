Former Chornobyl workers lived in the house in Kyiv that was attacked by Russians on November 14

Former employees of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and their families lived in the house in the Desnyansky district of Kyiv, which was hit by Russian drones on the night of November 14.

This was reported by the State Agency of Ukraine for Exclusion Zone Management.

Locals called the house “Chornobylʼs one” or “Stationʼs one”.

73-year-old Nataliya Khodymchuk, the widow of Valeriy Khodymchuk, the first employee of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant to die in the 1986 accident, also lived here.

She became the seventh victim of the Russian Federationʼs massive attack on Kyiv — the woman suffered 45% burns and died in the hospital on the morning of November 15. Nataliaʼs apartment burned to the ground.

On November 25, Natalia, along with other liquidators, was supposed to go to Prypiat for a photo shoot as part of the "Chornobyl: Womenʼs Fate" project to mark the 40th anniversary of the tragedy.

Before the full-scale invasion, the woman periodically visited the Chornobyl NPP, because there, on the wall between the third and fourth power units, a memorial plaque was installed to her husband, whose body was never found.

