The Russians launched a massive attack on Kyiv and the region. What is known about the consequences (UPD)

On the night of November 14, the Russian occupiers launched a combined strike on Kyiv, killing some people and injuring children. The Kyiv region was also under attack by drones and missiles.

This is reported by the National Police, the State Emergency Service and the Kyiv Regional Emergency Management Agency.

Kyiv

Strike drones have been recorded hitting high-rise buildings in several areas of the capital. In total, about 30 residential buildings were damaged.

Three people died in the Desnyansky district of Kyiv. As of 08:20, 26 people were injured, including two children, ages 7 and 10.

Nine people were hospitalized, including a pregnant woman.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Medical facilities, public transport, office buildings, shops and cars were also damaged in eight districts of the capital.

Kyiv region

The consequences of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region are being recorded in five districts of the region. In total, six people are already known to have been injured. Among them is a 7-year-old child with a facial injury.

Five victims have already been hospitalized.

Private homes, warehouses and production facilities, and civilian vehicles in the Fastiv, Vyshhorod, Bucha districts, and the city of Bila Tserkva were hit.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Київська ОВА / Telegram

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.