Bail was posted for two suspects in the energy corruption case. Journalists found out that it was done by a “furniture manufacturing company”

Two suspects in the “Energoatom” corruption case, who are called "back office" employees, have been granted bail of UAH 37 million.

Babel was informed about this by the press service of HACC.

Judging by the case materials, it concerns Lesya Ustymenko and Lyudmila Zorina. They were paid UAH 25 million and UAH 12 million, respectively. Now they will have to wear electronic bracelets, surrender their international passports, and will not be able to leave Kyiv.

Suspilne wrote that Zorinaʼs lawyer reported that a company had paid the bail for her, but did not say which one. Schemes later reported that thanks to sources among law enforcement officers, they learned that it was the company "Vangar".

According to YouControl, it was established in May of this year with an authorized capital of one thousand hryvnias. The stated type of activity is “production of furniture for offices and retail establishments”. However, no data could be found to confirm this.

Schemes was unable to contact the director of the company Anatoliy Sobol. The woman, who is listed as his wife, answered the phone that she "does not know such a man". And the son listened to the question about paying bail and replied that he did not understand who it was about, after which he hung up.

The “Energoatom” case

On November 10, NABU reported a large-scale operation "Midas" to expose corruption in the energy sector.

According to the bureau, “Energoatom” counterparties were forced to pay kickbacks in order to avoid blocking payments for services provided and products delivered or being stripped of supplier status. This practice was called "barrier".

According to NABU, members of the organization systematically received 10-15% of bribes from “Energoatom” counterparties. Using this scheme, they legalized approximately $100 million through an office owned by the family of the former MP and current senator of the Russian Federation Andriy Derkach.

Five people were detained in this case, and seven were declared suspects. Their names were later announced by the SAPO prosecutor at court hearings:

businessman Tymur Mindich , who appeared in the NABU recordings as "Carlson" and is considered the organizer of the scheme;

, who appeared in the NABU recordings as "Carlson" and is considered the organizer of the scheme; former advisor to the Minister of Energy Ihor Myronyuk (“Rocket”);

(“Rocket”); Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security of JSC NNEGC “Energoatom” Dmytro Basov (“Tenor”);

(“Tenor”); four "employees" of the back office for money laundering: Oleksandr Zukerman ("Sugarman"), Ihor Fursenko ("Ryoshik"), Lesya Ustymenko and Lyudmila Zorina.

Myronyuk, Basov, Zorina, Fursenko, and Ustymenko have already been sent to custody, and sanctions have been imposed against Mindich and Zukerman.

The NABU recordings also show the Minister of Energy, the position held by Herman Halushchenko at the time. He was searched in the case, and on November 12, he was removed from his position as Minister of Justice.

NABU also claims that the participants in the scheme transferred money to the former Deputy Prime Minister. Presumably, this is Oleksiy Chernyshov, who has already been charged with illegal enrichment.

