Zelensky has imposed sanctions against Mindich and Zukerman. They are involved in the “Energoatom” corruption case

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the application of personal sanctions against businessmen Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Zukerman.

This is stated in the relevant decree on the website of the Presidentʼs Office.

The sanctions were imposed for three years, although Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the MP from “Voice”, notes that the day before, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals for consideration by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), which provided for the introduction of sanctions for ten years.

Among the restrictions are the blocking of assets, the complete cessation of trade transactions, a ban on acquiring land ownership, restrictions on the transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine, prevention of the withdrawal of capital outside Ukraine, and more.

Both Mindich and Zukerman appear in the “Energoatom” corruption case under the code names "Carlson" and "Sugarman".