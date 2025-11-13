Zelensky has imposed sanctions against Mindich and Zukerman. They are involved in the “Energoatom” corruption case

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the application of personal sanctions against businessmen Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Zukerman.
This is stated in the relevant decree on the website of the Presidentʼs Office.
The sanctions were imposed for three years, although Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the MP from “Voice”, notes that the day before, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals for consideration by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), which provided for the introduction of sanctions for ten years.
Among the restrictions are the blocking of assets, the complete cessation of trade transactions, a ban on acquiring land ownership, restrictions on the transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine, prevention of the withdrawal of capital outside Ukraine, and more.
Both Mindich and Zukerman appear in the “Energoatom” corruption case under the code names "Carlson" and "Sugarman".
The “Energoatom” case
On November 10, NABU reported a large-scale operation "Midas" to expose corruption in the energy sector.
According to the bureau, “Energoatom” counterparties were forced to pay kickbacks in order to avoid blocking payments for services provided and products delivered or being stripped of supplier status. This practice was called "barrier".
According to NABU, under this scheme, the defendants legalized approximately $100 million through an office owned by the family of the former MP and current Senator of the Russian Federation Andriy Derkach.
Five people were detained in this case, and seven were declared suspects. Among them are the manager (“Carlson”), the former advisor to the Minister of Energy (“Rocket”), the executive director for physical protection and security of “Energoatom” (“Tenor”), and four “employees” of the money laundering back office.
NABU does not name any of the defendants, but the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak claims that "Carlson" is Tymur Mindich, who is called a friend of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and one of the co-owners of the company "Studio Kvartal-95".
According to Zheleznyak, "Rocket" is the former adviser to the Minister of Energy Ihor Myronyuk, and "Tenor" is the executive director for physical protection and security of “Energoatom” Dmytro Basov, who has already been sent under arrest.
The NABU recordings also show the Minister of Energy, the position held by Herman Halushchenko at the time. He was searched in the case, and on November 12, he was removed from his position as Minister of Justice.
NABU also claims that the participants in the scheme transferred money to the former Deputy Prime Minister. Presumably, this is Oleksiy Chernyshov. He has already been charged with illegal enrichment.
