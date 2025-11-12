Corruption case at “Energoatom” — court chooses preventive measure for Dmytro Basov (“Tenor”)

The court sent Dmytro Basov, a defendant in the “Energoatom” corruption case, to 60 days in custody with the option of a UAH 40 million bail. In the transcripts of conversations published by NABU on November 10, he is known by the pseudonym "Tenor".

This became known from the broadcast of the meeting.

At trial, the suspect denied his involvement in corruption cases. If bail is posted, he must:

to deposit a foreign passport;

to appear at the summons of a detective, prosecutor or judge;

not to leave Kyiv and the region without the permission of a detective, prosecutor or judge;

not to communicate with other persons involved in the case.

Basov is a former law enforcement officer who served in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office from 2014 to 2015. He was part of the group that investigated the Heavenly Hundred shootings and the economic crimes of fugitive ex-president Yanukovych.

At the time of the creation of the recordings published by NABU on November 10, he was the executive director for physical protection and security at “Energoatom”.

NABU claims that Basov and former advisor to the Minister of Energy Ihor Myronyuk could appoint people to positions at “Energoatom”, and Basov could stop payments under contracts and slow down the conclusion of new ones, even against the instructions of the companyʼs head.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.