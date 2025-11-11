Operation “Midas”: NABU issues suspicions to 7 suspects in a case of possible corruption in the energy sector

Law enforcement officers exposed a criminal organization whose members built a large-scale corruption scheme to influence the activities of strategic state-sector enterprises, in particular “Energoatom”.

This was reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

According to them, the organization included current and former energy officials, a well-known businessman in the media, and other individuals.

So far, detectives have detained five suspects and have declared seven suspects suspects. Among them:

a businessman — the head of a criminal organization, who appeared in NABU records as "Carlson";

former advisor to the Minister of Energy — "Rocket";

Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security of JSC NNEGC “Energoatom” — "Tenor";

four "employees" of the back office for money laundering.

Law enforcement officers do not name the real names of the suspects, but the MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak claims that they are Tymur Mindich ("Carlson"), Ihor Myronyuk ("Rocket"), Dmytro Basov ("Tenor"), and former Minister of Energy and current Head of the Ministry of Justice Herman Halushchenko ("Professor").

What is known about the case?

The NABU special operation lasted for over 15 months – since the summer of 2024. During this time, thousands of hours of audio recordings were collected.

The entire staff of the National Bureau was involved in the final stage of the operation. Law enforcement officers conducted over 70 searches in Kyiv and other regions, seizing a significant amount of documents and cash.

According to law enforcement officials, the main activity of the criminal organization was the systematic receipt of illegal profits from “Energoatom” counterparties in the amount of 10% to 15% of the value of contracts.

“Energoatom” counterparties were imposed conditions for paying kickbacks to avoid blocking payments for services provided/products delivered or being deprived of supplier status. This practice was called "barrier".

The funds were legalized through the back office of the former MP Derkach in the center of Kyiv. About $100 million passed through it.

