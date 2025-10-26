US sanctions against Russia, return to blackout schedules and successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk region. Weekly digest

This week, the United States imposed sanctions against Russia for the first time since Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025 — the restrictions affected the two largest Russian oil and gas companies, “Rosneft” and “Lukoil”.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, amid massive Russian attacks on energy facilities, power outage schedules have returned, and mobilization and martial law have been extended for another 90 days.

Babel has compiled the main events of the week so that you can stay up to date with the news.

Power outage after Russian attacks in Ukraine

On the night of October 22, the Russians attacked energy infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine, launching a total of 28 missiles and 405 drones.

Two people were killed and 30 others were injured in Kyiv. Five children were among the injured, the youngest being two years old. Houses were damaged in a number of districts.

Four people died in the Kyiv region, including an infant.

In Kharkiv, a kindergarten was also attacked — a man was killed and ten more people were injured. And in Zaporizhzhia, two infants and a teenager were among those injured in a Russian attack.

Emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions, and later “Ukrenergo” introduced hourly power outage schedules. They are still in effect today.

Since then, the Russians have continued to attack Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure almost daily, leaving the population without heat and electricity.

Advancement of the Defense Forces in the Donetsk Region

On October 26, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past ten days, the Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated two villages near Dobropillia in the Donetsk region — Kucheriv Yar and Sukhetske.

Скриншот DeepState

Also during this period, the Ukrainian military eliminated more than 1 700 Russian military personnel and 75 units of enemy equipment.

At the same time, an accumulation of about 200 Russian army soldiers is recorded in Pokrovsk. The General Staff says that the enemyʼs attempts to advance deep into the city and gain a foothold are being stopped by counter-sabotage actions.

In total, during the offensive operation, Ukrainian soldiers liberated 185.6 km² and cleared 243.8 km² of the territory of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.

Cancellation of Trumpʼs meeting with Putin and US sanctions against Russia

Donald Trump and Putin spoke on the phone on October 16. After that, the US president wrote that he and the Kremlin leader would meet in Hungary.

On October 22, Trump reported the cancellation of a meeting with Putin, and the US imposed sanctions on two of Russiaʼs largest oil and gas companies, “Rosneft” and “Lukoil". Trump said he "felt the time [to impose new sanctions on Russia] had come".

At the same time, Putin claims that a planned summit with the US president has been postponed, not canceled. He also responded to US sanctions, saying they will “not significantly affect Russia’s economic well-being”. Putin called the new sanctions “an attempt to exert pressure”.

Japanʼs government is headed by a woman for the first time

The president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Sanae Takaichi has officially become the first woman to serve as Prime Minister of Japan.

Takaichi has stepped up preparations for the formation of her cabinet, and a source close to her said she may appoint LDP lawmaker Satsuki Katayama as finance minister, as they are both supporters of soft fiscal policies.

Takaichi Sanae / Facebook

Continuation of martial law

On October 21, martial law and general mobilization were extended in Ukraine for the 17th time.

Martial law and mobilization were extended for 90 days starting November 5 — that is, until February 3, 2026.

Appointment of a new Minister of Culture of Ukraine

On October 21, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Tetyana Berezhna to the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine — Minister of Culture of Ukraine.

Berezhna has been acting Minister of Culture since July. Prior to that, she held the positions of Deputy Minister of Economy and then Deputy Minister of Culture.

Before entering politics, Berezhna had over 10 years of legal experience.

Facebook/Tetyana Berezhna

Approval of the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia

On October 23, the European Union finally approved the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, which was blocked by at least two European countries — Slovakia and Austria.

The European Unionʼs High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said the new package of restrictions targets, among others, Russian banks, cryptocurrency exchanges, and organizations in India and China. The EU is restricting the movement of Russian diplomats to counter attempts at destabilization.

