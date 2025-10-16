Trump: We will meet with Putin in Hungary

US President Donald Trump will meet with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Hungary.

Trump wrote about this after a phone conversation with Putin.

Trump did not name a date, but said they would meet to see if the war between Russia and Ukraine could be ended. This will be preceded by a meeting of their high-level advisers next week. It is already known that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be on the US side.

The US President called this next conversation with the Kremlin leader productive and said that he would discuss it with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House tomorrow.

Trump says they spent a lot of time discussing trade between Russia and the United States after the end of the war in Ukraine. Among other things, Putin congratulated him on achieving peace in the Middle East.

In the conversation, the Kremlin leader also thanked First Lady Melania for her involvement in childrenʼs affairs.