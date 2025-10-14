Axios: Trump and Zelensky will discuss transferring “Tomahawk” missiles to Ukraine at meeting

Presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, during a meeting scheduled for October 17 at the White House, will discuss, in particular, the provision of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

This is reported by Axios, citing sources familiar with the planning of the meeting.

"They will discuss what weapons should be supplied to Ukraine, in particular, whether the US should provide the war-torn country with revolutionary long-range ʼTomahawkʼ missiles," the media sources said.

The meeting itself was previously confirmed by the leaders of Ukraine and the United States. Zelensky called the main topic of the visit Ukraineʼs air defense and long-range capabilities.

“Tomahawk” missiles for Ukraine

The issue of transferring “Tomahawk” missiles to Ukraine has been actively discussed since July. At that time, The Washington Post, citing sources, wrote that Trump was considering such an option.

On September 26, the WSJ reported that during a meeting at the UN General Assembly, President Volodymyr Zelensky personally asked Trump to provide these missiles. A few days later, the US Vice President J.D. Vance confirmed that the United States was discussing the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, but the final decision remained with the US president.

At the same time, Reuters wrote that the Trump administration is unlikely to be able to transfer long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, as existing stocks are already used for the US Navy and other needs.

On October 7, Donald Trump said that "in a sense" he had already made a decision to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. And on October 12, after the second conversation with the US leader in two days, Zelensky noted that "Russia is afraid that the Americans might give us Tomahawks".

Tomahawk missiles have a range of 1 500 miles (over 2 400 km) and a warhead weight of 450 kg, which exceeds the performance of any other weapon that Ukraine has received from its allies.

