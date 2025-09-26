WSJ: Zelensky requested “Tomahawk” missiles for Ukraine at meeting with Trump. White House considering this offer (UPD)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked the US leader Donald Trump to provide Ukraine with “Tomahawk” missiles. Trumpʼs administration is currently considering the offer.

This is reported by Axios and The Wall Street Journal.

Zelensky said on The Axios Show on September 24 that he had asked Trump to provide an additional weapons system that could force Russian leader Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table — perhaps even without Ukraine actually using the system.

The President of Ukraine did not say what weapons were involved, but noted that when Russia learns that Ukraine has them, the possibility of pressure in the negotiations will increase significantly.

A Ukrainian official and another source familiar with the Trump-Zelensky meeting confirmed to Axios that the Tomahawk was the weapon in question. Previously, it was the only weapon Trump had refused to sell to NATO countries for Ukraine.

Now, the WSJ sources claim that during a meeting with Zelensky, Trump expressed his willingness to lift restrictions on Ukraineʼs use of American long-range weapons to strike Russian territory. At the same time, he did not commit to doing so.

The publicationʼs interlocutors among senior American and European officials also added that the Trump administration is considering providing Ukraine with both Tomahawk and other long-range weapons.

According to the sources, Ukrainian representatives will travel to Washington next week for talks with the US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. It is he and his deputy for policy Elbridge Colby, who oversee the approval of Kyivʼs requests for the use of American weapons on Russian territory.

In mid-July, The Washington Post reported that Trump was considering sending Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, but they have been removed from the list for now. Instead, the US may allow the use of 18 long-range ATACMS missiles already in Ukraine to their full range of 300 kilometers.

