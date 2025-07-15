WP: Trump considered giving Ukraine Tomahawk missiles

The US President Donald Trump was considering sending Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.

This is reported by The Washington Post, citing sources.

WP emphasizes that Tomahawk missiles can reach Moscow and St. Petersburg, and their transfer was still being discussed as of Friday, July 11.

For now, according to media sources, the Tomahawks are off the supply list. However, they could be included later if Trump wants to have even greater leverage.

WP sources also noted that the new aid package would likely include permission to fully deploy the 18 long-range ATACMS missiles already in Ukraine to their full range of 300 kilometers. That’s not enough to reach Moscow or St. Petersburg, but it would be enough to strike military bases, airfields, and supply depots deep inside Russia that are currently out of range. The package could also include additional ATACMS missiles.

On July 14, after meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, US President Donald Trump reported that he had concluded an agreement to supply weapons to Ukraine. He also announced the delivery of new Patriot systems.

According to Axios, the United States will sell almost $10 billion worth of weapons to NATO allies for further deliveries to Ukraine — and thatʼs just the first phase. We are talking about the supply of missiles, air defense systems, and artillery shells.

