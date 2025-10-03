Reuters: Deliveries of “Tomahawk” missiles to Ukraine unlikely — Trump administration considering other options

The administration of the US President Donald Trump is unlikely to be able to transfer long-range “Tomahawk” missiles to Ukraine, as existing stocks are already being used for the US Navy and other needs.

This was told to Reuters by one American official and three sources.

Media sources familiar with the preparation and delivery of “Tomahawk” missiles questioned the possibility of supplying these cruise missiles, hinting that Kyiv could be supplied with other shorter-range variants.

The official also said the US could consider allowing European allies to purchase other long-range weapons and supply them to Ukraine, but “Tomahawk” deliveries are unlikely.

In late September, the US Vice President J.D. Vance confirmed that Washington was discussing the potential transfer of “Tomahawk” missiles to Ukraine, which Volodymyr Zelensky had personally requested from Trump. However, the final decision remains with the US president.

On September 29, the US Presidentʼs Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg confirmed that Trump had authorized long-range strikes on targets on Russian territory.

