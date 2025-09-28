The Vice President Vance confirms US. Is discussing transfer of “Tomahawk” missiles to Ukraine. But final decision is Trumpʼs

The US Vice President J. D. Vance said that Washington is discussing the potential transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, but the final decision remains with President Donald Trump.

He said this in an interview with Fox News.

According to Vance, the US is "studying" the issue of transferring missiles to Ukraine, and is also considering a number of requests for weapons from European countries.

At the same time, Vance emphasized that providing Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles is "a matter on which the final decision will be made by US President Donald Trump".

"Let the president say it, but I know weʼre talking about it right now... The president will do whatʼs in the best interest of the United States," the US vice president said.

Recently, Axios and The Wall Street Journal reported that Volodymyr Zelensky asked Donald Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles. Previously, these were the only weapons that Trump had refused to sell to NATO countries for Ukraine.

Now, media outlets are reporting that during a meeting with Zelensky, the US leader stated his willingness to lift restrictions on Ukraineʼs use of American long-range weapons to strike Russian territory. However, he did not commit to doing so.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.