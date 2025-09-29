Special Envoy Kellogg: Trump authorized Ukraineʼs long-range strikes on targets in Russia

The US Presidentʼs Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg confirmed that Donald Trump authorized long-range strikes on targets on Russian territory.

He said this on Fox News.

"I think after reading what he said and what Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, the answer is yes. Use the ability to strike at long range. There is no cover," Kellogg said when asked if Trump had authorized the task of long-range strikes on Russia.

Kellogg also stated that there is currently no final decision on whether the US will transfer long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

Although the US Vice President J.D. Vance confirmed the day before that Washington is discussing the potential transfer of “Tomahawk” missiles to Ukraine, which Volodymyr Zelensky allegedly requested from Trump personally, the final decision remains with the US president.

