Trump says he has “sort of” made a decision on “Tomahawk” missiles for Ukraine

The US President Donald Trump said that he already has "sort of" made a decision on supplying “Tomahawk” missiles to Ukraine.

He said this while talking to reporters at the White House.

At the same time, he clarified that he would first like to receive answers to questions about what Ukraine is going to do with them.

"Where are they sending them? I think I have to ask that question," the US president told reporters.

“Tomahawk” missiles for Ukraine

The issue of transferring “Tomahawk” missiles to Ukraine has been actively discussed since July. At that time, The Washington Post, citing sources, wrote that Trump was considering such an option.

On September 26, the WSJ reported that during a meeting at the UN General Assembly, President Volodymyr Zelensky personally asked Trump to provide these missiles. A few days later, the US Vice President J.D. Vance confirmed that the United States was discussing the transfer of “Tomahawk” missiles to Ukraine, but the final decision remained with the US president.

At the same time, Reuters wrote that the Trump administration is unlikely to be able to transfer long-range “Tomahawk” missiles to Ukraine, as existing stocks are already used for the US Navy and other needs.

“Tomahawk” missiles have a range of 1 500 miles (over 2 400 km) and a warhead weight of 450 kg, which exceeds the performance of any other weapon that Ukraine has received from its allies.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.