The air defense and long-range. Zelensky and Trump held their second conversation in two days (UPD)

Ukrainian and US leaders Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump held their second telephone conversation in two days.

Zelensky reported this on Telegram.

"Yesterday we agreed on a certain topic for today, and we went over all these aspects of the situation. Protecting life in our country, strengthening it — both in terms of air defense, and in terms of our resilience, and in terms of our long-range capability. Many details regarding energy. President Trump is well informed about everything that is happening," Zelensky said.

UPD at 5:20 PM: Later, commenting on the conversation again, Zelensky added that Russia is afraid that the Americans might give us the “Tomahawk”.

He emphasized that Ukraine is working in detail with America to strengthen its air defense system. This is primarily “Patriot”, as well as other systems.

"We see and hear that Russia is afraid that the Americans might give us Tomahawks, this is a signal that this kind of pressure can work for peace. We agreed with President Trump that our teams, our military will deal with everything that we discussed. And this includes energy, gas. Thank you. We are counting on the result," he noted.

Trump had not commented on the conversation at the time of publication.

During yesterdayʼs conversation, the leaders discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense and preparing relevant agreements.

The American publication Axios, citing sources, wrote that, among other things, during yesterdayʼs conversation, Trump and Zelensky discussed providing Ukraine with “Tomahawk” missiles.

