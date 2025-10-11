After talking with Trump, Zelensky stated “strong ideas” on strengthening Ukrainian air defense (UPD)

The US and Ukrainian Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation on October 11. The Ukrainian leader called the dialogue "very productive".

Zelensky said this on social media.

During the conversation, the Ukrainian President congratulated his American counterpart on the agreement reached on the Middle East, calling it a "strong result".

He also informed Trump about Russian attacks on Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure and thanked him "for his willingness to support us".

The parties discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense and preparing relevant agreements.

"There are good options, strong ideas on how to really strengthen us," Zelensky noted.

In addition, he emphasized that it is necessary for Russia to be ready to participate in "real diplomacy". According to Zelensky, this can be ensured by force.

The American publication Axios, citing sources, writes that, among other things, during the conversation, Trump and Zelensky discussed providing Ukraine with “Tomahawk” missiles.

The conversation between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States lasted about 30 minutes. However, media sources did not report whether a final decision on the supply of missiles was made during the call.

Earlier, Donald Trump said that "in a sense" he had already made a decision to transfer the Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, which Volodymyr Zelensky had requested. However, he clarified that he would first like to receive answers to the question of what Ukraine intends to do with them.

At the same time, Reuters wrote that the Trump administration is unlikely to be able to transfer long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, as existing stocks have already been used for the US Navy and other needs.

