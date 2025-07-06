Prisoner exchange, long-range strikes on Russia, and a halt to the US aid. Weekly digest

This week, Ukraine faced the suspension of some American military aid, launched several long-range strikes on Russia, returned dozens of Ukrainians from captivity, and concluded important agreements with Denmark and the United States.

Babel has collected the main events of the week in the world and Ukraine and tells the main story.

US halts part of military aid to Ukraine

The US Department of Defense has suspended some military supplies to Ukraine for money allocated during the presidency of Joe Biden. These include Patriot air defense missiles, precision artillery shells, Hellfire missiles, precision GMLRS systems, grenade launchers, Stinger man-portable anti-aircraft systems, and AIM air-to-air missiles.

The official reason given was that US arms stocks had been depleted too much, and the White House explained that such a decision “puts America’s interests first”. NBC News later learned that this was done despite an analysis that indicated that the suspended aid package did not pose a threat to the combat readiness of the US military.

As Politico journalists found out, the Pentagon did not warn anyone about the suspension of aid to Ukraine. This angered even Trump’s allies. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry noted that they were not informed of such a decision. European officials were “stunned” by this and asked for an explanation for the suspension of supplies.

The day after this news, President Volodymyr Zelensky and the US President Donald Trump spoke by phone. According to Axios, Trump told Zelensky that he wanted to help with air defense and promised to deal with the suspension of aid.