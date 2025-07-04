Ukraine attacked a Russian enterprise producing combat units for “Shahed” drones

On July 4, units of the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, attacked a Russian enterprise producing combat units for "Shahed" drones in the Moscow region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine attacked the Federal Research and Production Center "Research Institute of Applied Chemistry" in the Moscow region. This enterprise produces thermobaric warheads for Shaheds — an important link in Russiaʼs armed aggression against Ukraine.

After the Ukrainian attack, a fire and heavy smoke were recorded there. The results of the attack are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the enemyʼs ability to launch air strikes and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff summarized.

