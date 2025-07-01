Babel sources: The SBU drones hit “Kupol” plant in Izhevsk, Russia

On the morning of July 1, drones from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) struck the “Kupol” electromechanical plant in Izhevsk, Russia, located in the Udmurt Republic. It manufactures drones and anti-aircraft missile systems.

Babel was informed about this by sources in SBU.

Drones struck production facilities and warehouses. The distance to the target is over 1 300 kilometers. At least two hits on the factory buildings are recorded — a fire broke out there.

This enterprise fulfills orders from the Russian Ministry of Defense: it manufactures “Tor” and “Osa” anti-aircraft missile systems, and also develops Harpy strike drones. The plant is under international sanctions as an object of the Russian military-industrial complex — in October last year, the United States imposed sanctions against the enterprise.

"SBU continues to strike with surgical precision at the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex that are working for the war against Ukraine. Each such special operation reduces the enemyʼs offensive potential, disrupts military production chains, and demonstrates that even in the deep rear of Russia there are no safe zones for its military infrastructure," a source in SBU noted.

This is the second attack on the “Kupol” since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. The first attack was on November 17 last year.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.