Ukraine will be able to open defense enterprises in Denmark

Ukraine and Denmark have signed an agreement that allows Ukrainian defense enterprises to open in Denmark.

This was reported by the Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin.

He signed the corresponding agreement in Copenhagen with Danish Industry Minister Morten Bødskov.

Smetanin recalled that a year ago, Denmark was the first to start financing weapons production by Ukrainian companies. And now it has become the first country to which Ukraine exports its own defense technologies for production, scaling up, and supply to the Ukrainian army.

As Defense Express explains, the main reason for this decision is protection against missile attacks. Also, foreign production facilities make it easier to attract European specialists.

The decision will also simplify cooperation with European companies, which can provide unique expertise and technologies. In addition, Ukraine will be able to access EU programs for preferential loans or development funding.

