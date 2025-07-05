Drones attacked Russia last night. Military airfields and a factory were hit

On the night and morning of July 5, several regions of Russia were attacked by drones, and military facilities were hit.

Local Telegram channels are reporting the attacks.

In the city of Borisoglebsk (Voronezh region), after the attack, NASA fire monitoring recorded smoke in the area of the military airfield.

The General Staff confirmed the attack on the airfield, which is home to Su-34, Su-35S and Su-30SM aircraft. The Defense Forces targeted a warehouse with guided bombs, a combat training aircraft and, probably, other aircraft.

In Cheboksary (Chuvash Republic), local authorities confirmed an attack on a warehouse and plant of VNIIR-Progress, which produces parts for Russian drones. The city is experiencing problems with mobile internet after the strike.

Residents of Engels (Saratov region) are reporting an attack on a local military airfield. Saratov was also under attack.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that their air defenses allegedly destroyed 94 drones overnight.

