In the area of Vladivostok (Russia), a main gas pipeline exploded and a water main was destroyed — both facilities were operating for the needs of the Russian army.

This was reported to Babel by a source in the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In the Russian Far East, an explosion and subsequent fire destroyed branches of the Vladivostok gas pipeline, which runs along the coast of the Sea of Japan. Part of the pipeline was put into operation in March 2025.

The gas pipeline provides gas to individual units of the 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet. The explosion also destroyed a water pipeline that supplies drinking water to military garrisons.

A source in GUR says that the explosions occurred around 1-2 a.m. on July 5, and a large-scale fire broke out at the scene — repair teams from the Russian Federationʼs special services arrived there. The sources do not specify who exactly is behind the explosions.

However, it is known that local Russian special services, in order to hide information from the local population, in view of the celebration of the 165th anniversary of the founding of Vladivostok, turned off mobile Internet and communications in the area of Lazurna (Shamora) Bay.

