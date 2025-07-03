Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement on the joint production of drones. Details

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported an agreement on Ukrainian-American drone production during his visit to Denmark.

The deal involves several companies that will produce drones of various types over the course of this year and next. The plan is to produce hundreds of thousands of drones this year, and even more in the future.

"The main component is interceptor drones, which have already proven themselves in Ukraine. We are very much counting on shooting down Shahed drones in large numbers. This is a good start — working in this direction. We also agreed with colleagues that some of our productions will be able to have access to relevant technologies. This may accelerate the possibility of increasing production," Volodymyr Zelensky wrote.

Currently, four companies in Ukraine produce interceptor drones. These drones shoot down dozens of enemy drones when they attack Ukraine.

In early 2025, Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex to produce at least 30 000 long-range drones and 3 000 cruise missiles and drone missiles per year.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that in 2024, 96.2% of all drones for the Defense Forces were Ukrainian drones.

