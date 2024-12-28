Umerov: Ukrainian-made drones have covered over 96% of the Defense Forcesʼ needs

In 2024, 96.2% of all UAVs for the Defense Forces were Ukrainian drones.
This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
According to him, this year Ukrainian enterprises produced:
- over 1.5 million FPV drones (together with the State Special Communications Service);
- attack helicopter-bombers;
- kamikaze planes;
- reconnaissance wing drones;
- long-range deepstrike drones.
The Minister emphasized that such figures indicate a new level of efficiency in the interaction between the state and Ukrainian UAV manufacturers. He assured that cooperation with domestic enterprises will be our priority in 2025 as well.
- In December 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine plans to produce one million drones in 2024.
- In early October 2024, the government approved a resolution that allows the creation of certified private schools for training drone operators. This decision was made due to the fact that since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, dozens of private UAV pilot training centers have appeared, but their activities are not regulated. So now educational institutions will be able to receive a certificate and officially train drone operators.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.