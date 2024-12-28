News

Umerov: Ukrainian-made drones have covered over 96% of the Defense Forcesʼ needs

Olha Bereziuk
In 2024, 96.2% of all UAVs for the Defense Forces were Ukrainian drones.

This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

According to him, this year Ukrainian enterprises produced:

  • over 1.5 million FPV drones (together with the State Special Communications Service);
  • attack helicopter-bombers;
  • kamikaze planes;
  • reconnaissance wing drones;
  • long-range deepstrike drones.

The Minister emphasized that such figures indicate a new level of efficiency in the interaction between the state and Ukrainian UAV manufacturers. He assured that cooperation with domestic enterprises will be our priority in 2025 as well.

