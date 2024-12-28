Umerov: Ukrainian-made drones have covered over 96% of the Defense Forcesʼ needs

In 2024, 96.2% of all UAVs for the Defense Forces were Ukrainian drones.

This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

According to him, this year Ukrainian enterprises produced:

over 1.5 million FPV drones (together with the State Special Communications Service);

attack helicopter-bombers;

kamikaze planes;

reconnaissance wing drones;

long-range deepstrike drones.

The Minister emphasized that such figures indicate a new level of efficiency in the interaction between the state and Ukrainian UAV manufacturers. He assured that cooperation with domestic enterprises will be our priority in 2025 as well.

In December 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine plans to produce one million drones in 2024.

In early October 2024, the government approved a resolution that allows the creation of certified private schools for training drone operators. This decision was made due to the fact that since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, dozens of private UAV pilot training centers have appeared, but their activities are not regulated. So now educational institutions will be able to receive a certificate and officially train drone operators.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.