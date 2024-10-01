Private schools of drone operators will be certified in Ukraine

The government has approved a regulation that will allow the creation of certified private schools to train drone operators.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"The need for professional drone operators is constantly growing. There is a demand for this profession in military units, so we need educational institutions that will provide quality knowledge," Fedorov explained.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, dozens of private training centers for the UAV pilots have appeared in Ukraine, but their activities are not regulated. So now educational institutions will be able to get a certificate and officially train drone operators.

To obtain a license, an institution must:

conduct training on the control or manufacture of drones;

have at least three drones for practical training;

develop training programs for pilot training:

involve at least three certified instructors in teaching.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal noted that thanks to the certification, it will be easier for trained drone operators to obtain the appropriate military accounting specialty.

In addition, by the end of 2024, Ukraine will produce 1.5 million drones. The Ukrainian missile program is also developing, and the industry is embarking on "significant production volumes" of artillery systems and armored vehicles.

