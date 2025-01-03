Ukraine will produce 3 000 missiles and 30 000 long-range drones this year

President Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex to produce at least 30 000 long-range drones and 3 000 cruise missiles and drone missiles by 2025.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a government meeting.

This year, Ukraine has budgeted record defense spending of UAH 2.23 trillion, while spending on weapons and military equipment will amount to UAH 739 billion. Ukrainian defense industry enterprises plan to increase their existing production capacity to $30 billion.

Also, within the framework of the "Weapons of Victory" project, Ukraine will launch long-term contracts with manufacturers for 3-5 years and develop the "Danish model", according to which partners purchase weapons from the Ukrainian defense industry for the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. During the year, Kyiv expects to attract more than a billion dollars for this.

In December 2023, President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that in 2024, Ukraine plans to produce a million drones of various types.

According to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, in 2024, 96.2% of all UAVs for the Defense Forces were Ukrainian drones.

