Axios: Trump told Zelensky that he wanted to help with air defense and promised to deal with the suspension of aid

The US President Donald Trump said during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the US wants to help Ukraine with air defense due to increasing attacks from Russia.

This was reported to Axios by anonymous sources among senior Ukrainian officials.

According to two sources, the conversation between Trump and Zelensky lasted about 40 minutes and was largely devoted to Ukraineʼs air defense needs.

One source said Trump was aware of the recent escalation by Russia, including airstrikes on Ukrainian cities and the front line.

"Trump said he wanted to help with air defense and promised to check what exactly was paused, if there really is one," the source noted.

The Ukrainian official added that Trump and Zelensky agreed that teams from the United States and Ukraine would meet in the near future to discuss air defense and other arms supplies.

Trump and Zelensky spoke by phone on the evening of June 4. According to Zelensky, they discussed “air defense options and agreed that we will work to increase the protection of the skies”. Trump has not yet commented on the conversation.

The day before, Trump had a conversation with Putin. The American president said that he was very disappointed with the conversation, because Putin "does not seem like a person who wants to end the war".

