Zelensky and Trump had a “very important and useful” conversation. Hereʼs what they talked about

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump held a conversation on July 4. They talked about Russian air strikes, the situation on the front, the possibilities of joint production, in particular drones, as well as mutual purchases and investments.

The Ukrainian president reported this on his Telegram channel and called the conversation "very important and useful".

"President Trump is very well informed, thank you for this attention to Ukraine. We discussed air defense options and agreed that we will work on increasing sky protection. We agreed on a corresponding meeting of our teams," he wrote.

He added that Ukraine supports all efforts to stop the killings and restore lasting peace, and supports American proposals.

Zelensky confirmed in a conversation with Trump that Kyiv is ready for direct joint production projects with the United States, as this is necessary for security, especially regarding drones and related technologies.

Volodymyr Zelensky also congratulated Donald Trump and the entire American people on Independence Day, and also thanked them for the support provided.

On the eve, July 3, the US President Trump had a telephone conversation with Putin. It concerned, among other things, Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. Trump said that he was very disappointed with their conversation. According to him, he sees no signs that Putin is going to stop.

At the same time, on July 3, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement on the joint production of drones.

In late June, Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump met face-to-face on the sidelines of the NATO summit. The leaders talked about how to achieve a ceasefire and genuine peace.

