The Defense Forces attacked a battery production plant for the Russian army

On the night of July 3, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Energia plant in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation. It produces batteries and accumulators for the Russian Armed Forces.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enterprise produces batteries and accumulators for “Iskander-M” operational-tactical missile systems, Kh-35U sea-based cruise missiles, and energy modules for specialized complexes.

The plant also produces batteries for universal glider and correction modules. This is a Russian development that converts conventional free-falling aerial bombs into gliders with increased accuracy and range.

Production there has now stopped. Explosions were recorded on the territory of the enterprise.

