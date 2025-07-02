Bloomberg: European allies ask US to explain halt to missile and shell deliveries to Ukraine

European officials were "stunned" by the decision of the US President Donald Trump Administration to suspend supplies of certain ammunition to Ukraine, including Patriot air defense missiles, precision artillery shells, and Hellfire missiles.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.

This situation particularly surprised Europeans because Donald Trump said at the NATO summit that he would consider supplying more Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

European allies have asked the White House for clarification on the supply halt. Some allies believe Washington may soften its stance or reverse the decision altogether.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also reacted to the American decision and stated that "currently, at the working levels between Ukraine and the United States, all details regarding the supply of defense support, in particular the air defense component, are being clarified".

Earlier this day, Politico, citing sources, reported that the Pentagon is halting the supply of some munitions to Ukraine that were allocated under the US President Joe Biden. These include missiles for Patriot air defense systems, high-precision artillery shells, Hellfire missiles and others that Ukraine launches from F-16 fighter jets and drones.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said the decision was made "to put Americaʼs interests first following the Department of Defenseʼs review of our military support and assistance to other countries around the world".

