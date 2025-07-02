Politico: The US halts supply of some ammunition to Ukraine, promised under Biden

The Pentagon is halting the supply of some munitions to Ukraine that were allocated under former US President Joe Biden. These include missiles for Patriot air defense systems, high-precision artillery shells, Hellfire missiles, and others that Ukraine launches from F-16 fighter jets and drones.

This is reported by Politico, citing sources. After the publication of the material, this was also confirmed by the White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly.

The aid, which was provided under former US President Biden, was suspended in early June, but the decision only takes effect now. It was made by the head of the Pentagonʼs political department Elbridge Colby after he inspected the Pentagonʼs ammunition stockpiles, which raised concerns that US weapons arsenals had become too small.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said the decision was made "to put Americaʼs interests first after the Department of Defense reviewed our military support and assistance to other countries around the world. The power of the U.S. military remains unquestioned — just ask Iran".

The weapons in question are munitions that the United States has been supplying to Ukraine for over two years. They are mainly missiles for air defense systems (ADS) and other precision weapons. They were supplied under two different aid programs launched by the Biden administration.

The first program involves the US giving Ukraine some of its weapons directly from its warehouses. Then these stocks are gradually replenished with money from the state budget. After the inauguration of the US President Donald Trump, the program is still using the last funds from the $61 billion package approved under Biden to replenish US weapons warehouses and provide assistance to Ukraine, Israel and other partners.

The second program is the so-called Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. Under it, the United States does not give up its weapons, but allocates funds to purchase new weapons for Ukraine from private American companies. This money has already been used to conclude contracts for the production and supply of weapons to Ukraine.

A source familiar with the halting of supplies told Politico that since February of this year, the Pentagon has been classifying munitions by criticality due to concerns that too many air defense missiles are being used for operations in Yemen. According to the source, the Pentagon has long prepared a memo for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to freeze the supply of the most scarce munitions to Ukraine. However, further action has not been taken due to personnel changes in the department.

The Pentagon was also preparing to redirect key munitions — artillery shells, tank ammunition, and air defense systems — back to the United States or to Israel.

"Starting in March, they have repeatedly proposed suspending supplies," the source noted.

Politico notes that if the Trump administration were to allow the freezing or slowing of weapons deliveries that have already been funded by Congress without a corresponding budget statement, but only based on Colbyʼs analysis, it could violate the law.

A similar incident occurred in 2019, when during Trumpʼs first term, he froze $214 million in security assistance to Ukraine that had already been approved by Congress. The US House of Representatives found that this violated the Impoundment Control Act, as policy disagreements cannot be a legitimate reason for blocking allocated funds.

The Pentagonʼs decision to suspend some of the previously promised ammunition has worried supporters of Ukraine in Congress, who fear it will make it vulnerable to new Russian airstrikes.

“American-made air defense systems, including Patriot, are the foundation of Ukraine’s defense […]. They work. They save lives every day. If this information is true, then Mr. Colby […] is taking actions that will undoubtedly lead to the deaths of many Ukrainian military and civilians in the near future,” said Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio), co-chair of the Congressional Ukrainian Caucus.

