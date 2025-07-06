Ukraine has imposed new sanctions against Russia — they target its financial schemes, including cryptocurrency ones

President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a new sanctions package — it is aimed at Russian financial schemes, in particular cryptocurrency ones.
He spoke about this in a video address, and this is also evidenced by Decree No. 465/2025.
The package is synchronized with partner sanctions and contains Ukrainian initiatives.
"Just through one company, which is now on the sanctions list, and only since the beginning of this year, that is, before the sanctions, the Russians have spent several billion dollars, and mainly for the needs of their military industry," Zelensky said.
Today, 60 companies and 73 Russian citizens were sanctioned. For each company and each person, Ukraine will work with partners to consolidate sanctions across different jurisdictions.
Among those targeted is Moldovan oligarch Ilan Shor, who holds Russian citizenship. According to the Financial Times, Shor founded the cryptocurrency token A7A5 to help Russia circumvent sanctions. He used it to move about $9.3 billion in four months.
Volodymyr Zelensky also reported that next week Kyiv is preparing new decisions regarding the synchronization of European Union sanctions so that all European packages against Russia are implemented in Ukrainian jurisdiction.
Zelensky recently enacted the NSDC decision “On the synchronization of sanctions pressure by Ukraine, the European Union, and other members of the Group of Seven on the Russian Federation and its related entities”. Now the Cabinet of Ministers, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the National Bank, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the Prosecutor General’s Office must implement in Ukraine all restrictions adopted by international partners. They must also synchronize them with national legislation and coordinate already imposed Ukrainian sanctions with Brussels, Washington, etc.
- Ukraine introduced a previous package of sanctions against Russia on June 27. They extended to Russian citizens and companies with ties to the Russian military-industrial complex.
