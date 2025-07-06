Ukraine has imposed new sanctions against Russia — they target its financial schemes, including cryptocurrency ones

President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a new sanctions package — it is aimed at Russian financial schemes, in particular cryptocurrency ones.

He spoke about this in a video address, and this is also evidenced by Decree No. 465/2025.

The package is synchronized with partner sanctions and contains Ukrainian initiatives.

"Just through one company, which is now on the sanctions list, and only since the beginning of this year, that is, before the sanctions, the Russians have spent several billion dollars, and mainly for the needs of their military industry," Zelensky said.

Today, 60 companies and 73 Russian citizens were sanctioned. For each company and each person, Ukraine will work with partners to consolidate sanctions across different jurisdictions.

Among those targeted is Moldovan oligarch Ilan Shor, who holds Russian citizenship. According to the Financial Times, Shor founded the cryptocurrency token A7A5 to help Russia circumvent sanctions. He used it to move about $9.3 billion in four months.