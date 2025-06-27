Zelensky has imposed sanctions against a number of Russian citizens and enterprises involved in Russiaʼs military-industrial complex

President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed new sanctions against the Russian Federation. They have been extended to Russian citizens and companies with ties to Moscowʼs military-industrial complex.

This is stated in the Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 423/2025 of June 27.

In total, 87 entities were subject to restrictions: 52 individuals, i.e. citizens of the Russian Federation, and 35 legal entities (of which 34 are tax residents of Russia, one is of China).

The list includes companies and their managers that cooperate with the enemyʼs industrial enterprises of the "Special Economic Zone of Industrial and Production Type "Alabuga". That is, these companies supply components, equipment, and materials for the production of kamikaze drones for the occupiers and equipment for the Russian military-industrial complex.

Earlier that day, Zelensky enacted the NSDC decision “On the synchronization of sanctions pressure by Ukraine, the European Union, and other members of the Group of Seven on the Russian Federation and its related entities”. Now, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Bank, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the Prosecutor General’s Office must implement in Ukraine all restrictions adopted by international partners. They must also synchronize them with national legislation and coordinate already imposed Ukrainian sanctions with Brussels, Washington, etc.

The Ukrainian president imposed previous sanctions last week. The restrictions on June 20 affected Russian defense companies, including drone manufacturers. And on June 22, people and companies doing business in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, including Crimea, were added to the sanctions lists.

Among them are fugitive MP Artem Dmytruk, former MP Oleksandr Onishchenko, as well as Ukrainian producer and president of the Star Media film company Vladislav Ryashyn. More details about the sanctions here and here.

