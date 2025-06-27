Ukraine and its partners synchronize sanctions against Russia — Zelensky implemented the corresponding NSDC decision

On June 27, President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted the NSDC decision "On the synchronization of sanctions pressure by Ukraine, the European Union, and other members of the Group of Seven on the Russian Federation and entities related to it".

This became known from the relevant decree No. 422.

The Cabinet of Ministers, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the National Bank, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office must implement in Ukraine all sanctions adopted by international partners and synchronize them with national legislation, as well as coordinate already introduced Ukrainian sanctions with the EU, the US, and other countries.

Sanctions adopted by international partners must be submitted for consideration by the NSDC no later than 15 days after they enter into force in another state or association of states.

"Russia must feel the truly painful consequences of what blocks all diplomatic efforts and peace proposals and prolongs the war. EU sanctions, sanctions from other members of the Group of Seven, sanctions from other countries with which Russia has tangible ties — all of this must work one hundred percent," Zelensky commented on the decision.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last imposed new sanctions last week. The restrictions on June 20 affected Russian defense companies, including drone manufacturers. And on June 22, people and companies doing business in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, including Crimea, were added to the sanctions lists.

Among them are fugitive MP Artem Dmytruk, former MP Oleksandr Onishchenko, as well as Ukrainian producer and president of the Star Media film company Vladyslav Ryashyn. More details about the sanctions here and here.

