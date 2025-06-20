Zelensky has imposed sanctions against Russian defense companies. Drone manufacturers are among them

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed a package of the NSDC sanctions against Russian defense companies, including 55 companies registered in China and Belarus. The restrictions also affect 56 people.

This is stated in Decree No. 415.

The sanctions lists include companies and individuals involved in the production and supply of drones and their components. These include LLC “NPP “DronTech”, Intel-Drones, LLC “Dron-Tech”.

Restrictions also apply to companies related to aviation, namely, the development of technologies and equipment, the production of relevant equipment and components for it. For example, we are talking about the company "Aviation Industry", the enterprise "Aeroelectromash", etc. And the joint-stock company "Scientific Research Institute "Polyus", which was also subject to sanctions, conducts scientific research in the field of aviation.

Some of the companies that Kyiv has imposed sanctions on operate in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. For example, “Arkhangel” LLC is a Russian company that manufactures FPV drones and trains drone operators. It has created a network of training centers in more than 20 cities in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including in Melitopol, where it is located. The Russian Federation supports “Arkhangel” activities, in particular, through the Putin Foundation.

The Office of the Presidentʼs website states that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine should notify the EU, the US and other countries about the imposed sanctions and suggest that they introduce the same restrictions. The day before, Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Ukraine and partners are synchronizing sanctions against the Russian Federation,

"The sanctions packages of the European Union and other global actors must also be fully confirmed by Ukraineʼs national sanctions decisions," the president said.

