Zelensky imposed sanctions against the MP Dmytruk and film producer Ryashyn

President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed new sanctions against people and companies doing business in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, including Crimea.

He stated this on Telegram, and the corresponding decree was published on the website of the Presidentʼs Office.

According to Zelensky, those who "help justify aggression, consider it the norm to make money in the occupation, and pay taxes to the occupier" also fell under the restrictions.

"And today is just the beginning of more work on sanctions against such individuals. We have information from special services and we will react principally. The next sanctions decisions will be made soon," the president noted.

13 people were sanctioned. Among them are fugitive the MP Artem Dmytruk, former MP Oleksandr Onyshchenko, as well as Ukrainian producer and president of the “Star Media” film company Vladyslav Ryashyn.

Eight companies have been restricted, six of them registered in Cyprus and two more in the Russian Federation. These include:

“Arricano Real Estate” Ltd;

UA Terra Property Management Limited;

Museo Holdings Limited;

Sunloop Co Limited;

Praxifin Holdings Limited;

Twible Holdings Limited;

LLC "Green City";

LLC "Southern Gallery".

