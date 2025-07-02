Ministry of Defense: Ukraine has not received official notifications from the US about the suspension of defense assistance

Ukraine has not received any official notifications about the suspension or revision of the schedules of defense assistance deliveries from the United States, approved under the previous administration.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

The Ministry of Defense requested a telephone conversation with colleagues from the US to further clarify the details.

The department added that "individuals in Ukraine" who are currently making public comments about this situation do not, for objective reasons, possess all the factual data.

Earlier this day, Politico, citing sources, reported that the Pentagon is halting the supply of some munitions to Ukraine that were allocated under former US President Joe Biden. These include Patriot air defense missiles, precision artillery shells, Hellfire missiles, and others that Ukraine launches from F-16 fighter jets and drones.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said the decision was made "to put Americaʼs interests first following the Department of Defenseʼs review of our military support and assistance to other countries around the world".

