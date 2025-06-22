Exchanges with Russia, new Prosecutor General and Commander of the Ground Forces and the US strike on Iran. Weekly digest

This week, Ukraine returned soldiers from Russian captivity, as well as more than a thousand bodies of dead Ukrainians. President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed a new prosecutor general and commander of the Ground Forces, and the Verkhovna Rada passed a law on multiple citizenship. The United States intervened in the conflict in the Middle East and struck Iranʼs nuclear facilities, which exacerbated the conflict in the region. Babel has collected the main events of the week in Ukraine and the world and tells you about them. Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Exchanges with the Russian Federation During the week, on June 19 and 20, another prisoner exchange took place — most of the released Ukrainian soldiers had been in Russian captivity since 2022. Many experience significant weight loss, dystrophy, ulcers, vision problems, musculoskeletal diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and digestive problems.

















Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Another 1 245 bodies were returned to Ukraine on June 16, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel. The repatriation part of the Istanbul Agreements has been completed. In total, Ukraine received 6 057 bodies of the fallen within the framework of the latest exchanges. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the Kremlin is returning the bodies of the dead in a severely mutilated state, and during the recent repatriations, the bodies of the occupiers were also handed over. It will take Ukraine more than a year to identify the bodies.

Read more: Ukraine establishes the names of the deceased Russians whom Russia handed over during repatriation under the guise of fallen Ukrainian fighters